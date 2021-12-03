Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to social media on the UAE’s 50th National Day on Thursday to post a picture of himself with his six-month-old twins Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
The children are seen dressed in traditional Emirati attire in the Instagram post. While Sheikha is dressed in the colours of the UAE national flag, Rashid can be seen dressed in a kandoura and gutra.