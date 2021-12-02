Dubai: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the 50th National Day in style here today.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion, and Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai visited the UAE Pavilion to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations.
The UAE Pavilion welcomed the commissioner generals from more than 150 national pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. Other delegates, guests and visitors from across the world visited to mark the momentous occasion. They all took a tour of the pavilion.
The celebrations included the ‘Dreamers Who Do’, whose inspiring stories are featured across the UAE Pavilion, representing the values of the UAE through their individual stories of optimism, openness and resilience.
Visitors to the pavilion were also treated to some calligraphy by artistes who inked their names and that of their loved ones.