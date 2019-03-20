Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received President George Weah of Liberia.

They discussed in Abu Dhabi ways of consolidating bilateral ties of friendship and potential for joint cooperation across investment, economic, developmental and tourist fields.

While welcoming the visiting Liberian president, Shaikh Mohammad expressed his hope that the visit would contribute towards further enhancement of relations between the UAE and Liberia and open up new avenues for bilateral cooperation that serve mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues and matters of common concern.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the UAE’s interest, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to build constructive relations with friendly countries that drive cooperation in vital and developmental domains for the best interest of countries and their peoples as well as their aspirations for development, progress and prosperity.

He stressed that the UAE establishes its relations with other countries based on its conviction of people-to-people cooperation and interaction so as to serve regional and international security, peace and stability and bring about welfare to all peoples.