Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday received Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan, he was accorded an official reception at Qasr Al Watan where the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia were played, followed by a 21-gun salute, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Ahmed discussed cooperation, joint work and ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Ethiopia in various fields to advance their overall development efforts and interests.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia also tackled the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Ahmed and expressed his pride in the constructive friendship that the UAE and Ethiopia have cultivated over the past years through dedicated work to serve the interests of their peoples, and enhance security and stability in the region.

Reviewing opportunities

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia reviewed the qualitative progress and opportunities in the joint cooperation between their countries in various sectors, especially developmental, economic, investment and other vital sectors, noting that the UAE-Ethiopia relations witnessed significant development during the past years, particularly in the investment, agriculture, trade fields, among others.

They also exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments, as well as a number of issues of mutual concern, especially issues related to peace-making efforts in the Horn of Africa.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the Ethiopian Prime Minister on the latest developments on the Ethiopian arena and wished peace, unity and stability for the friendly people of Ethiopia.

He also highlighted the UAE's stance and approach to establishing peace and stability, given its firm belief that achieving development and building a better future for peoples requires building a solid foundation on pillars of stability, peace, coexistence, and cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Ethiopian government's stance and condemnation of the attacks of the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian facilities in the UAE and its solidarity with the UAE in any measures taken.

Security matters

He also pointed out that there is a close link between the security and stability of the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea region on the one hand, and the security of the Horn of Africa on the other, which calls for a unified and effective regional stance against the threat posed by this militia to the region.

Sheikh Mohamed wished success and good luck for the African Union Summit, which will be hosted by Ethiopia next February and aims to support stability, peace, security and development in the African continent, especially since Ethiopia is a cornerstone of joint African action.

He also stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to its relations with Africa at the political, economic, trade, and developmental levels.

In turn, Abiy Ahmed extended his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's stances and its initiatives that support peace and stability in his country, and wished continued progress and development for the UAE.

He also lauded the UAE's approach in terms of its relations with other countries, which is based on wise and balanced diplomacy, through which it seeks to promote stability and peace in various countries of the world, and its cooperation and solidarity with countries to address common challenges, especially in times of crisis, in addition to its partnership and support for initiatives aimed at achieving prosperity and development for other nations.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister renewed his country's solidarity with the UAE in all the steps it takes to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

He also stressed that the terrorist attack poses a serious threat to regional peace and security, undermines peace efforts in the region and violates all international and humanitarian norms and laws.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed hosted a banquet in honour of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and those accompanying him.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister was also received by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.