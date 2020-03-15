A supermarket in Abu Dhabi. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archive

UAE's Ministry of Economy issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday rubbishing rumours of goods unavailability and called on people to pay no heed to gossip not based in fact.

The ministry tweeted: "The UAE markets are in good condition in terms of the availability and diversification of goods of various types, particularly basic, food and medical commodities, and it calls on consumers not to be tempted by the rumors."