It entails the following stpes:

1. Logging into a personal account on the website or smart app using digital ID.

2. Selecting the replacement service and specifying the reason.

3. Reviewing and updating personal information if needed.

4. Paying the required fees.

The new passport will be delivered through accredited courier services.

Additionally, the ICP provides a passport renewal service for UAE citizens residing abroad. After logging into the personal account on the website or app using digital ID, one needs to select the renewal service for citizens abroad, submit the application, review and update data, pay the fees, and specify the delivery address (the UAE Embassy) for collection by the applicant.

The ICP has emphasised the importance of ensuring data accuracy before paying fees to avoid delays and guarantee swift processing. Applicants should verify their phone number, email and delivery details, as entered data undergoes review and verification.

Zero bureaucracy programme

The ICP recently introduced a new UAE passport with a 10-year validity for citizens aged 21 and above, aiming to enhance citizen satisfaction, facilitate ease of travel, improve societal quality of life, and cut down process time from two renewals in 10 years to just one.

This supports the UAE’s zero-bureaucracy programme and saves citizens time and effort. Citizens can apply for this new service once their current passport expires if they are aged 21 or above. UAE citizens abroad can also apply under the established criteria when their passport expires.

According to ICP, there are three requirements for UAE citizens abroad to apply for the passport:

1. The passport must have expired or have less than 180 days of validity.

2. A letter from the embassy confirming the individual’s presence outside the UAE.

3. The passport should be sent to the UAE embassy or consulate abroad for processing.

Steps for applying include filling in required service details, attaching necessary documents, paying fees, and receiving confirmation by email. Required documents include a recent coloujr photo and an embassy letter confirming the individual’s presence abroad.

Recent statistics from the ICP reveal that between January and October 2023, 338,764 UAE passport transactions were completed, including new issues and renewals. During this period, there were 75,143 first-time passport issuances, 263,115 renewals and 506 renewals for citizens abroad.