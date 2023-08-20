Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Mexico has issued an advisory for its citizens located on the Mexican coasts currently impacted by Hurricane Hillary, urging them to exercise caution and adhere to any instructions provided by the local Mexican authorities.
Areas specifically mentioned include Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guana, Juato, Colima, and Michoacán.
In case of emergencies, Emiratis can reach out to the emergency contact number 0097180044444 or the embassy number at 00525511000115.
Additionally, for further safety and assistance, UAE citizens are encouraged to register with the Twajudi service.
Hurricane Hilary was barreling towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday, a US government agency said, warning that catastrophic and life-threatening flooding was likely on the peninsula and US Southwest.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane was weakening on its path to the west-central coast of the peninsula on Saturday evening. It predicted it would lose more strength and turn into a tropical storm as it heads towards southern California on Sunday.
Hilary brought heavy rainfall and flooding to Mexico and the southwestern US on Saturday, ahead of the storm's expected Sunday border crossing. It's expected to dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) — a year's worth of rain for some areas — in southern California and southern Nevada.
The hurricane is the latest major climate disaster to wreak havoc across the US, Canada and Mexico. Hawaii’s island of Maui is still reeling from last week's blaze that killed over 100 people and scorched the historic town of Lahaina , making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. In Canada, firefighters on Saturday continued to battle blazes during the nation’s worst fire season on record.