Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it will host the 5th edition of the Aqdar World Summit, an international event organised annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, by the Khalifa Empowerment Programme - Aqdar.

The announcement was made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dubai will host the MENA region’s first Expo 2020 from 20 October, 2020 to 10 April, 2021, under theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Details of the Summit were announced in the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and several dignitaries and senior officials.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said: “Expo 2020’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, reflects the firm conviction of the UAE leadership that progress and innovation can only be achieved by investing in human resources and new ideas. We look forward to the Aqdar World Summit that will be held at Expo 2020. The event will bring together leaders, experts and high-profile speakers from various fields to discuss vital topics and generate initiatives and recommendations that can contribute to the development of our societies.”

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Delivering a successful Expo 2020 Dubai will further consolidate the UAE’s position as a hub for mega global events. The Aqdar Summit will be an excellent opportunity to put the spotlight on humanity’s achievements, challenges and opportunities. Through specialised workshops and discussions, the Summit will address key topics that Expo 2020 will focus on including sustainability, environment, education, culture, innovation, trade and business.”

Under the theme, ‘Nourishing Minds, Flourishing Nations’, the annual Aqdar World Summit brings together government officials, experts, decision-makers, professionals and the youth to discuss critical topics related to the development of individuals and societies, and innovative initiatives that can benefit communities.