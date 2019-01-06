Dubai: Water losses in Dubai’s network have dropped significantly to 6.6 per cent, making it one of the lowest in the world, a top official said.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has made a new world record by reducing losses in its water networks to 6.6 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in North America.
“Dewa’s latest achievement in reducing losses in water transmission and distribution networks, from 42 per cent in 1988, to 6.6 per cent, confirms the success of its strategy in preparing for the future through scientific planning, innovation, using the latest technologies in water production, transmission, and distribution, as well as control of water networks,” Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said.
“It also highlights its strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of Dubai’s electricity and water networks. This contributes to meeting the rapid growth in Dubai, thereby contributing to the social and economic prosperity of the emirate.”
This achievement comes shortly after the UAE, represented by Dewa, was ranked first globally, for the second consecutive year, with scores of 100 per cent in all ‘Getting Electricity’ indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world.