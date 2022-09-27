Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has congratulated Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as the Kingdom’s Prime Minister.
Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“I congratulate my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, on his appointment as the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, wishing him success, and the Kingdome greater progress under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet.