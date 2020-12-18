Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured an Emirati citizen for his honesty and good conduct.
Brigadier AbdulHalem Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashmi, Acting Director Al Qusais Police, said Salem Mohammed Yousef Obaid Al Kaabi found a wallet containing Dh12,000 cash in the Abu Hail area. Al Kaabi handed the found valuables over to the Al Qusais Police Station.
Brigadier Al Hashmi reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership with various segments of society. He handed over a certificate of thanks to Al Kaabi and appreciated for his good conduct and honesty, encouraging others to follow the same example.
Al Kaabi thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him, adding that this honour gave him pride and joy.