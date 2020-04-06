Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/XPRESS

As part of preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the community, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai launched a campaign to sterilise 800 mosques in Dubai. The move is part of the disinfection operations the Department is conducting from April 1-11 using best-in-class products.

Executive Director of Mosques Affairs Sector Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi said the sterilisation and disinfection drive is part of the National Sterilisation Programme, which seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 in cooperation with relevant authorities. The campaign is conducted in collaboration with three accredited specialised companies using state of the art equipment and environment-friendly products.

Al Falasi said the sterilisation programme has already covered 200 mosques. He praised the partnership between various authorities and members of the public, which has made the sterilisation effective.

So far, the sterilisation campaign has covered the areas of Al Mizhar 1-2, Muteena 1-2, Al Muhaisnah 1-2, Al Mamzar, Mina Al Hamriya, Al Wahida, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Al Khawaneej 1, Al Muraqabat, Mina Saeed, Al Corniche, Al Murar, Naïf, Eyal Nasser, Riqat Al Bateen, Al Awir 1, Al Khawaneej 1-2, Al Ayas, Wadi Al Amardi, Al Bateen, Al Ras, Murdoch, Mushrif, Al Rashidiya and Al Sabkha.