The second round of repatriation flights from Dubai to India began on Saturday May 16. Image Credit: Supplied

In line with the directives of the leadership, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said it is harnessing all resources and capabilities at its airports to help repatriate stranded foreign nationals who wish to return to their countries.

The GDRFA is working closely with embassies to facilitate the travel process for foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the suspension of the majority of passenger flights in the UAE and the travel restrictions put in place by many countries as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19.

GDRFA confirmed it is continuously working to facilitate the repatriation of Indian nationals who haven’t been able to return to their country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is offering all possible support to expedite their return to India, while strictly observing all precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of both passengers and staff.

GDRFA expressed its appreciation to the Consulate of India in Dubai for its strong cooperation in supporting the repatriation process of Indian nationals. The cooperation reflects the strong historical ties between the UAE and India, it said.

Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said it is speedily facilitating travel procedures of citizens of India through Dubai International Airport in line with the directives of the leadership to support repatriation efforts of foreign nationals stranded in the country. GDRFA is taking all precautionary measures recommended by health authorities in the country to ensure the safety of passengers and immigration officers.