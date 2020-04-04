Tourists at Bur Dubai Museum Area Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman, Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have announced a package of measures to ease the financial challenges of tenants in its cultural and heritage properties.

The measures, which aim to help its tenants ease challenges in the current economic environment, include exemptions and grace periods, effective from 15 March, 2020. The measures complement the support measures launched by the UAE government to reduce pressures on the business sector and boost the national economy in the current global economic situation.

Dubai Culture’s package of relief measures includes exemption from fines for delayed payment of property rents, effective 15 March; and deferred rent payment for three months starting from the beginning of April. The Authority is also considering extending rental contracts for a renewable period of three months.

The measures are aligned with Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering the growth of the UAE’s cultural and creative community and ensure the sector’s sustainability.

Hala Al Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture Image Credit: Supplied

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, stressed that the Authority places a high priority on ensuring a sustainable cultural and creative sector in the UAE and providing support to all players in the sector.

“This relief package is part of the measures Dubai Culture is implementing to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture and talent and an incubator for creativity, Our responsibility now, more than ever, is to support the talent in the cultural and creative sectors to facilitate their progress and eliminate any obstacles that hinder their growth. We must also support the UAE leadership’s pioneering efforts that aim to strengthen the national economy and protect the business environment, which is one of the most unique in the region.”