Free COVID-19 testing for all workers, with entry and exit restricted from May 9

Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi will launch a comprehensive sanitisation programme in the Musaffah area from May 9, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced.

During the sanitisation drive, free COVID-19 testing will be provided for all workers living in the area.

Details of the sanitisation programme were revealed in a series of tweets posted by the Abu Dhabi Media Office in the early hours of Friday.

Sanitisation and testing will be conducted in targeted blocks, with commercial activity continuing as usual. Entry and exit will be restricted while the programme is ongoing, the tweets said.

“The duration of the sterilisation of each block depends on its size and on how many people need to be tested,” the tweets said.

“The campaign will ensure the provision of healthcare services to all sections of the community, and regulate and manage Covid-19 testing to ensure the health and safety of those living in Musaffah,” the tweets added.

Free transportation is to be provided to and from testing centres in order to streamline the process, the tweets added, with an intensive awareness campaign to be conducted in several targeted languages.

The tweets also clarified that no legal action will be taken against those violating visa regulations.