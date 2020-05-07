1 of 12
An Amsterdam art centre is to serve diners in small greenhouses so that people can go out to eat again despite social distancing rules brought in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mediamatic centre is currently testing out the new way of eating as it waits for Dutch authorities to reopen restaurants that have been shut since March 16 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Corona now forces us to rethink how we can do hospitality," the centre's director Willem Velthoven told AFP.
"We used to have already these little greenhouses here for art projects. We thought 'ok let's try what happens if we sit in these small places, does it feel good and can we serve in a safe way' and it goes quite well actually."
Sitting next to a canal, the five small glass houses each have a little round table and two chairs - perfect for people who may want to go out once eating establishments reopen but don't feel comfortable going back immediately to crowded restaurants.
"Being together in large groups will probably be out of fashion for a while but still coming in a social situation and really enjoying things together is something that we long for even more," said Velthoven.
Waiters hand in the food from outside the greenhouse and wear protective gear in front of their faces to guard against any "accidental exchanges" with customers, he added.
"The greenhouses are so small that actually the serving staff wouldn't even fit inside."
Waitresses are seen with protective gear serving food at a restaurant where they test waiters serving drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
