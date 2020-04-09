Starting from Thursday April 9, fish markets in Abu Dhabi will be open in the morning from 9am to 12.30pm, and in the afternoon from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reopened fish markets in the emirate, and with it, introduced a set of strict rules that have to be followed at all times.

As of Thursday April 9, fish markets in Abu Dhabi will be open in the morning from 9am to 12.30pm, and in the afternoon from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The food and safety authority said in a circular that auctions will be permitted from 6.30am to 9am, but stressed that all auctions should be carried out in sites located away from customers, and only fish vendors are allowed to participate. Everyone who participates in auctions are required to keep a distance of at least 2.5 metres between each other, in addition to wearing face masks and gloves.

The circular also pointed out that the management of fish markets are obligated to implement extensive precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, to reduce and limit the number of people in the premises.

“In coordination with police patrols, the entry and exit gates of fish markets should be controlled to limit the number of visitors. People who do not wear face masks will be denied entry, and the body temperature of each visitor should be recorded. Those with a temperature greater than 37.5 degrees Celsius will be denied access,” said the circular.

The safety authority in Abu Dhabi pointed out that gloves will be provided for all visitors, and hand sanitiser dispensers should be installed at all entry and exit points.

Workers’ health and safety

An effective sterilisation programme for fish markets will be adhered to on a daily basis, according to ADAFSA. All tools and equipment should be sterilised and disinfected in the morning, before and after each use, and then again in the evening, to ensure the health and safety of customers and workers.

Employees were instructed to wear face masks and gloves at all times, and have been given permission to prevent customers from touching the products.