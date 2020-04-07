Waterfront Market Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Waterfront Market in Dubai was given permission by authorities to re-open on Tuesday following widespread recent closures of markets to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As part of its re-opening, the market has implemented a range of precautionary health and safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A dedicated team has been assigned to implement a 24-hour cleaning programme, which includes disinfecting and sanitising all common areas in addition to their standard hygiene cleaning practices.

Thermal cameras have been installed at all entrances to monitor staff and customer’s temperatures as they enter, and numerous fixed hand sanitiser units have been installed at multiple locations to encourage customers to wash their hands regularly.

All customers and staff will have to practice physical distancing, masks and gloves will be mandatory and only one family member will be permitted to do the shopping, while children are prohibited from entering.

Mohammad Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager, said, “As we deal in fresh food health, safety, security and hygiene have always been our number one priority. In light of COVID-19 we have taken additional precautionary measures across the entire property to further ensure the health and safety of all our customers, staff and the wider community. We encourage our community to practice physical distancing and stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

The fish market will be operational around the clock with deep cleaning and sanitisation closures from 12pm to 4pm and 2am to 6am.