Bahrain’s information minister has spoken of the importance of the longstanding relationship between the Kingdom and the UAE.
Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi said the steady progress in relations was thanks to the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini King Hamad.
Al Rumaihi praised the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday to the Kingdom and his meeting with King Hamad.
He added that the discussions the two leaders had on the latest regional and global developments contributed to advancing their bilateral relations.
"The visit affirms the determination of the two countries' leadership to strengthen national efforts made to ensure the common good of their peoples," the minister added.