Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced that it has completed all necessary procedures, granting 3,354 children of Emirati mothers the UAE citizenship.

In a statement, the Authority said that procedures were completed following the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the continued monitoring by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It added that all 3,354 applications received were reviewed and met with citizenship application requirements and conditions, in accordance with legal provisions and in coordination with the concerned authorities.