Commenting on the announcement, Shaikha Jawaher, who is also an International Ambassador for the World Cancer Declaration of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC, said, “The Pink Caravan represents a pillar of the Emirati community. It is a manifestation of the solidarity our upbringing is based on. All the hard work that makes every edition of the Pink Caravan Ride a success is not only reflected in the awareness it offers; the campaign is an example of the unity of the UAE community, and how we live as one family under the nation’s roof.”