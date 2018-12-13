Dubai: Dubai government workers were brought together to learn about how they can better assist people of determination and secure services they need for a higher quality of life.
In a forum organised by the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD), employees, representing various government entities, were also introduced to The National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which aims to create an inclusive society for them and their families, through services and facilities that accommodate their needs.
During the forum, the ministry defined the roles of the government employees and how they can facilitate services for the people of determination, based on the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2018.
The forum also outlined their tasks in providing the segment the highest standard of service and how to deal with people of various disabilities.
Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of the Welfare and Rehabilitation Centre for People of Determination at the ministry, emphasised the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the people of determination’s integration in society and that their rights are met.