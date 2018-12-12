Dubai: The Arab Strategy Forum 2018 started today (Wednesday) with regional leaders and political analysts breaking down what the world and the region can expect in the future.
The first session at the forum had American political analysts and author Ian Bremmer speak about the mega trends that will shape 2019.
"What worries me is that when we look at all the geo-political trends, almost all the geo-political relations in the world are trending negatively," Bremmer said, addressing the attendees.
According to him, while 2019 would not be horrible, as many feared, what did worry him is the strain on international relations that had been witnessed in the past decade.
"During the economic downturn in 2008 all the major economies across the world agreed that there is a problem and we need a solution and they worked at the G20 level to tell the global consumer that they were going to fix it. We have spent the last decade losing political resilience. So, when the next big economic downturn hits I worry that our reaction will be different. We will blame each other, the Americans will blame the Chinese, the Chinese will blame the Americans and the Europeans will blame each other."