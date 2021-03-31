Fujairah: The Fujairah Police have launched new look vehicle number plates with a modern and distinct model.
The new design includes ‘sports’ plates and special plates (long and short) with two distinct designs bearing the name of Fujairah, one in black and the other in red.
This comes within the framework of the Fujairah Police General Command’s keenness to achieve strategic goals and enhance customer happiness with the services provided, and to respond to their observations and suggestion.
The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department in Fujairah confirmed that the process of offering new plates will start from Sunday, April 4 for newly registered vehicles first and those renewing the registration.
The existing number plates on vehicles can also be replaced with the new ones.