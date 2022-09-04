Abu Dhabi: At the Big Ticket Live Show on Saturday, Celine Jassin, a French national of Syrian ancestry living in the UAE, was named the grand prize winner, taking home Dh20 million, making her the first person from France to be named a Big Ticket winner.
When Big Ticket’s representatives called Jassin to inform her of her win, she could not believe her luck and asked, “Is this real?!”
This is only her second time purchasing a raffle ticket through Big Ticket. Her winning ticket was purchased with one friend, with whom she will now be splitting her winnings with.
The Dubai resident, who has been living in the emirate since 1998, works as a Personal Manager at a building materials company. When asked about any plans she had for spending her cash prize, Jassin said she hadn’t yet decided as she hadn’t expected to win.
Saturday’s second-prize winner is Junelito Borja who took home Dh1 million. Originally from the Philippines, Borja now resides in Doha.