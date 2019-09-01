Heavy traffic starts building up as early as 6am as yellow school buses take over roads

Sharjah police officers helping students and parents cross the road on the first day of school after summer vacation on Sunday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Yellow school buses took over the Dubai and Sharjah roads on Sunday morning - the first day of the new academic year in the UAE.

More than a million students across the UAE are heading back at school on September 1, after a two-month summer holiday.

American, British, International Baccalaureate and Ministry of Education curriculum schools are starting their 2019-20 academic year, while Indian, Pakistani, Filipino and Bangladeshi curriculum schools are starting their second or third semester of 2019-20.

As expected, Al Ittihad Road and Mohammad Bin Zayed Road - the two major highways linking Sharjah and Dubai -- were choked as motorists rushed to drop their children to school while thousands of schools buses also came out on the roads adding to traffic congestion. However, traffic on most Dubai roads was smooth early morning until 7am.

“It seems yellow school buses have swarmed the roads today as early as 5.30am while I am trying to take my children to school,” said Kaleem Ahmed, a Sharjah resident who drove his children to a school in Al Mizhar Dubai. However, he said, traffic was not as bad as expected before 6am.

Heavy traffic on the first day of school opening at Al Ittihad from Sharjah towards Dubai Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Gulf News photographers and reporters who spread across Dubai and Sharjah to cover the first day of school reported the roads got congested after 6am. Traffic police personnel were present outside the schools and at major interactions close to the schools to ensure smooth traffic flow and to tackle with any emergencies.

Heavy traffic on Al Ittihad Road from Sharjah to Dubai at 6.30am on Sunday as the schools open in the UAE Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Early run to schools

Parents and school buses drove students to campus early in the morning, with some leaving home as early as 5.30am to beat the rush hour.

Many students with their parents arrived as early as 6.30am, an hour before their 7.30am school start.

They streamed through the school corridors, finding their new classroom and reuniting with friends. The sounds of excited children and wheels of school trolley bags reverberated off the walls.

Some showed up in regular clothes as they still had to buy uniforms or wait for sets that are the right size for them.

Fariduddin, a Canadian father of two children, in grade five and six, said he arrived early at Al Ansar International School in Sharjah to beat traffic.

"My children are excited because they want to meet their school friends again after the summer. I drive them to school in the mornings and today went smoothly. I left early - immediately after 6am - expecting traffic because of the school buses and parents taking kids to class, apart from the regular people commuting to work. But thankfully it was all smooth," he said.

"I had told my kids let's all be ready for school right after the dawn Fajr prayer."

Some students were seen off by the whole family, including new born siblings.A number of parents are also busy with last minute school registration formalities.

Dubai and roads generally have bottle necks and traffic jams when the schools reopen, especially on the first day of school as some motorists drive recklessly to make it to the school on time; many end up in road crashes causing delays and more traffic jams.

Police campaign

To ensure smooth traffic on the first day of school, Dubai Police today is carrying out a campaign ‘A Day Without Accident’ urging motorist to ensure road safety.

“Be a safe driver and Contribute to the success of “#ADayWithoutAccidents” campaign. Kindly log on to the #DubaiPolice website, sign a pledge letter, in which you promise to abide by traffic rules. Together we can make our roads safer for all,” Dubai Police tweeted reminding motorists of rod safety.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic and route map before they start their journey to avoid any delays due to unexpected traffic jams or accidents.