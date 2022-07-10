Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence authorities have successfully brought a fire that broke out in a warehouse under control.
No casualties were reported in the fire that erupted today (Sunday) in a car scrap warehouse in Al Mafraq.
In a statement issued on twitter; Abu Dhabi Police said: “Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence have put out a fire that broke out at a warehouse for scrap heavy vehicles and tanks in Mafraq area today, around 2pm. No casualties have been reported so far,”.
The fire started at 12 pm and Abu Dhabi police together with the Civil Defence department rushed to the scene to douse the flames.
Competent authorities have launched immediate investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.
Abu Dhabi police called on the public not to be misled by rumours and to take information from official sources only.