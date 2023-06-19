Dubai: A wooden boat, known as dhow, was damaged after it caught fire in Dubai early on Monday. At 03:27 am on June 19, 2023, the Dubai Civil Defense Operation Center received a call of a fire in a wooden boat.
At 03:33, Maritime Rescue Fire Station - Port Point received a notification and promptly responded to the incident. The first responder and jurisdiction team arrived at the site within six minutes.
Following report of medium-sized fire, Al Hamriya Station was mobilised for backup and support.
Specialised teams started the evacuation and firefighting process. At 04:15 am, a signal was received from the field commander, that the incident was under control. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
At 08:44 am, a report was received indicating that the incident is in the cooling phase.
The site will be transferred to the appropriate authorities once the cooling phase is complete and in accordance with established protocols.