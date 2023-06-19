Firefighters at work to put out a fire that erupted in a dhow in Dubai early on Monday.,
Firefighters put out the flames that engulfed in a wooden boat (dhow) in Dubai early on Monday., Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A wooden boat, known as dhow, was damaged after it caught fire in Dubai early on Monday. At 03:27 am on June 19, 2023, the Dubai Civil Defense Operation Center received a call of a fire in a wooden boat.

At 03:33, Maritime Rescue Fire Station - Port Point received a notification and promptly responded to the incident. The first responder and jurisdiction team arrived at the site within six minutes.

Following report of medium-sized fire, Al Hamriya Station was mobilised for backup and support.

Firefighters at the scene where a dhow went up in flames in the early hours of Monday, June 19, 2023. Image Credit: Supplied

Specialised teams started the evacuation and firefighting process. At 04:15 am, a signal was received from the field commander, that the incident was under control. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

At 08:44 am, a report was received indicating that the incident is in the cooling phase.

The site will be transferred to the appropriate authorities once the cooling phase is complete and in accordance with established protocols.

Dubai Civil Defence firefighters respond to a dhow fire that erupted early on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied