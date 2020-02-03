Brigadier Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director for Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Fire accidents in Dubai decreased by five per cent last year compared to the previous year, thanks to latest technologies and precautionary measures taken in 70,000 buildings and establishments in the emirate, an official said.

Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director for Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence, said the number of fires that broke out in the city during the year was 306.

“We had a five per cent decrease last year, compared to 2018. About 95 per cent of the fires were minor last year. Using smart monitoring system and linking the buildings and establishments with an alert system helped reduce the number of fires,” Brig Al Mutawa said.

The response time to fire accidents was four minutes last year.

Dubai Civil Defence said in 2018, six fire accidents were reported in towers, but the number decreased by 10 per cent in 2019.

Meanwhile, house fires decreased by 24 per cent last year (36 fires) compared to 2018 when the number stood at 48.

According to official statistics, more than 2,600 houses were linked to the Hassantuk smart fire alarm system that links fire alarms and smoke detectors to a centralised Alarm Receiving Centre for quick response.

