Malls in Dubai are gearing up for final weekend of unbeatable deals until August 3

Dubai Summer Surprises ends on August 3 with up to 90 per cent discounts. Image Credit: DSS

Dubai: Consumers in UAE will be treated to another round of bargain hunting this weekend, with at least 3,000 stores across Dubai set to slash their prices down by more than two-thirds. The DSS sale rolled out on June 21 is coming to an end on a high note on August 3.

From August 1 to August 3, budget-savvy shoppers can save up to 90 per cent on tons of merchandise, ranging from clothes, bags, shoes and accessories, to electronics and homewares, at various shopping malls across the emirate.

Shoppers are assured that these weekend deals are going to be “epic,” as the massive discounts are the highlight of the final weekend of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the annual retail event spearheaded by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) - an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Discounts will apply to more than 680 brands, including GAP, Zara, New Yorker, Carter’s, Koton, Steve Madden, Ecco, Forever 21 and G2000, among hundreds of others.

Dubai’s shopaholics were treated to discounts as high as 75 per cent last year. This year the malls have bumped up their discounts up to a massive 90 percent.