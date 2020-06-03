People can raise their grievances through smart apps of the UAE Public Prosecution

Example of people abiding by social distancing rules at Dubai International Airport Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: People who wish to raise their grievances against fines issued to them for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures can do so through the smart application of UAE Public Prosecution, a tweet from the UAE Public Prosecution said on Wednesday.

Grievances must be submitted by the violator or his/her representative within 15 days from receiving a notification of the violation, the prosecution said.

The UAE Public Prosecution said that it provides an online service to raise a grievance against fines issued for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures on its website and smart application.

The UAE Public Prosecution will, at its own discretion, either accept or reject the request.

It’s a sophisticated penal system that preserves the social security and individual rights, the tweet said.

Visit www.pp.gov.ae for more information.

Required documents