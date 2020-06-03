Abu Dhabi: People who wish to raise their grievances against fines issued to them for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures can do so through the smart application of UAE Public Prosecution, a tweet from the UAE Public Prosecution said on Wednesday.
Grievances must be submitted by the violator or his/her representative within 15 days from receiving a notification of the violation, the prosecution said.
The UAE Public Prosecution said that it provides an online service to raise a grievance against fines issued for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures on its website and smart application.
The UAE Public Prosecution will, at its own discretion, either accept or reject the request.
It’s a sophisticated penal system that preserves the social security and individual rights, the tweet said.
Visit www.pp.gov.ae for more information.
Required documents
- ID or passport
- Copy of the fine (in any)
- Other supportive documents