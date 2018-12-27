Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai is promoting the ideals and wisdom propagated by Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita and India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi through a two-day exhibition.
The poster exhibition on the relevance of Bhagavad-Gita combined with the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi will be organized under the aegis of the Consulate General of India, Dubai and VijnanVikas -Pattern Institute, the mission said in a press release on Thursday.
The Institute is a charitable trust from India engaged in research and development workshops integrating scientific knowledge with human values.
Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul will inaugurate the exhibition which is slated to run on January 4 and 5 between 4 and 8pm on both days.
Organized as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi, the exhibition will also showcase a variety of handcrafted Khadi products made of hand-woven cotton cloth promoted by Gandhi.
“Gita Intelligence will showcase the sustainable, inclusive, and enriching strategies for success and fulfillment in life and living, enshrined in the 5000-year-old scripture. The bottom line is about tapping the infinite potential of The Self, be it in workplace, academics, home or in the society in general,” the mission stated.
It has also welcomed UAE residents to the exhibition “to witness and experience the concepts, strategies outlined in the Gita through the eyes of Mahatma Gandhi, in a very practical and rational manner.”