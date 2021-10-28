Fifth-gen SUV has more tech, kit, looks better than ever. Prices start at around Dh579,000

The New Range Rover leads by example with breathtaking modernity, peerless refinement and unmatched Land Rover capability informed by over 50 years of evolution. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Back in the 1960’s there were few roads in the UAE connecting the Emirates and so the best way to get around was in a robust 4x4 vehicle. The Land Rover became a popular choice because it could be driven on the harshest of terrain but it was rather spartan. The British carmaker’s solution was to offer a more luxurious yet similarly capable model and in 1970 the Range Rover made its debut. It was touted as the world’s first luxury SUV and its popularity in the region soared thanks to its big V8, comfortable interior and sand-bashing abilities.

“There are few vehicles in the world that manage to capture the imagination of many generations of customers – the Range Rover is one such extraordinary vehicle,” says CEO of Al Tayer Motors Mr. Ashok Khanna.

Iconic model

It’s incredible to think it has been around for over 50 years but ensuring it stays around for many more years to come is the all-new fifth-generation model which after its worldwide premiere was revealed at Al Tayer Motors yesterday. And in true UAE fashion, fans of the iconic model were amongst the first in the world to be able to get up close and personal with it.

“We worked with the Land Rover Middle East office to create an opportunity for our customers to be among the first in the world to see the New Range Rover,” continues Khanna. Judging by all the commotion at the showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, they loved what they saw.

The new model got plenty of attention at the Al Tayer Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road yesterday where it was revealed just hours after its world premiere. Image Credit: Supplied

The elegant new Range Rover is a fine mix of modern aesthetics and technological sophistication along with impressive on-road and off-road performance and capability. Available in SE, HSE and Autobiography variants, a standard and long wheelbase body design will be offered with five seats while the stretched trim can be had with a third row which, for the first time ever, will allow it to accommodate seven adults.

Built on Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA ‘Flex’ architecture, it promises 50 per cent more torsional stiffness than the outgoing model.

New looks

Visually it looks a treat; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line are all nice touches but the biggest change is around the back where you’ll find a distinctive new boat tail rear complete with a split tailgate. The large gloss black panel at the back features vertical brake lights on each side (they’re said to use the most powerful LEDs in existence) and indicators in a bar across the top.

The elegant new SUV defines modern luxury, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before. Image Credit: Supplied

Power for the new flagship comes from a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 that can propel the Range Rover from 0-100kph in just 4.6 seconds. A suite of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will also be available with a pure electric version set to join the fleet in 2024.

Tech and kit

It features standard all-wheel steering while the chassis has been revamped; it has a ground clearance of 295mm that can be raised a further 145mm in the highest of the model’s four suspension settings while a dedicated Wading mode allows it to drive through water up to 900mm deep.

The interior boasts a new 13.1in infotainment screen with haptic feedback and it runs the latest generation of Land Rover’s Pivi Pro operating system while at the back is a centrally mounted table that rises out of the centre console and dual rear touchscreens upgraded to 13.1in while the 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System is said to create one of the quietest vehicle interiors on the road.

Inside the cabin, there’s a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch touchscreen system on the center console. Image Credit: Supplied

The third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers.

“As we anticipated, our Land Rover showrooms were full of enthusiastic customers eager to take a look at the car in person and to register their interest for this elegant and luxurious vehicle - a modern icon,” concluded Khanna.