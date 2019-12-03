DUBAI: A two-day conference “That They May Be One”, sponsored by the Arab and international evangelical churches concluded in Dubai on Saturday with prayers for the UAE. A minute’s silence was also observed in honour of the country’s martyrs on Commemoration day.

Pastor Jim Burgess of the Evangelical Church Fellowship said, “Prayers for this great country and its leadership are regularly conducted on Fridays in our churches. This is especially true as we all celebrate National Day.”

Dr Omar Al Muthanna, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Regulatory and Licensing Agency for Community Development Authority (CDA), who was also present, said the journey of the UAE’s 48 years of growth and prosperity, surpassed many other civilised nations, with the founding father of the UAE instilling values of coexistence and tolerance among people of different cultures and backgrounds in the UAE.