Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Sunday announced that it was adding new special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi as part of its repatriation services for citizens looking to return back home.

The new added destinations – which are only for outbound flights and approved by the UAE government - include London, Brussels, Dublin, Zurich and Tokyo. Etihad is also operating special flights to Melbourne, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.