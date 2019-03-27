Abu Dhabi

Residents will take part in the second annual ‘Swim for Clean Seas’ event at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi on Friday, which aims to promote cleaner seas and healthier lifestyles in the capital.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities will take part in distances of 400-metre, 800-metre or 1,600-metre. There will also be interactive games and talks from speakers on the importance of protecting the environment.

Before the event there will be a photo opportunity on Thursday March 28 at 3pm at the resort with swimming ambassadors, Shaikh Theyab Khalifa Al Nahyan, and Sarra Lajnef, the first female Tunisian Olympic swimmer.