Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said: “EPAA’s specialised teams are eager to implement the resolution related to preventing environmental degradation in various areas of Sharjah, and to preserve, clean, clear, protect and conserve the environment in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is very concerned about preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity.”