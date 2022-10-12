Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar) has committed to investing Dh25 million for energy retrofit projects in 13 of its residential communities that will reduce utility consumption for owners and tenants as part of the company's efforts to make its communities more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

The investment by Aldar will offset 19,000 tCO2 per year and reduce utility consumption by a total of Dh12 million per year across the 13 communities.

The plan was developed in conjunction with the owners' associations of the communities, which are managed by Provis, Aldar's real estate property management company. Grfn is acting as the Energy Project Management Company, while Siemens will carry out the retrofit project.

Investment in energy retrofit

The company's investment into its communities is the first-of-its kind by an Abu Dhabi developer and incremental to the ambitious portfolio-wide energy management project that was announced in early 2022. The project will enhance efficiency across a range of Aldar hotels, schools, commercial, leisure, retail, and residential buildings.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Greg Fewer, Aldar's Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, said, "The commitment we have made to reduce the energy consumption of our residential communities reflects the pioneering role we have taken in the region's real estate sector to reduce our carbon footprint.

The Yas Acres development in Abu Dhabi from Aldar. The energy-retrofit project by Aldar will offset 19,000 tCO2 per year and reduce utility consumption by a total of Dh12 million per year across the 13 communities.

"This project is special as its innovative structure enables significant capital investment into community assets while reducing energy consumption, carbon footprint, and community service charges at the same time. We're proud of our team's ability to plan and execute real win-win solutions that move our industry forward and add tangible value to owners within Aldar managed communities."

Provis' Chief Executive Officer, HP Aengaar, added, "Provis continuously introduces and implements innovative technologies and sustainability driven initiatives that result in the reduction of our managed communities' carbon footprint and energy consumption.

"Aldar's new pledge will enable us to further increase our investment in high-impact solutions and modernisation programmes centred around sustainability and the environment. It will also allow us to continue building on previous achievements and enhance the overall real estate experience for investors, owners, and tenants."