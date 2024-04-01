Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the start of implementing a strategy to reduce food loss and waste.

Coinciding with International Day of Zero Waste (March 30), the authority confirmed the move comes in line with efforts to achieve the goals of the National Food Security Strategy, which aims to reduce food loss and waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

The strategy includes various initiatives and programmes, such as an awareness campaign under the theme ‘Together Blessings Last’, which aims to improve behaviours regarding food production and consumption, and implementing training programmes for workers in food and agricultural establishments.

Livestock programme

Also, ADAFSA has launched the Fodder Market Programme, which is linked to production based on livestock ownership indicators. The programme introduced a new feed composition for ruminants of 50 per cent concentrates and 50 per cent forage, providing economic and production return for farmers.

Moreover, the authority also started the Innovative Solution for Broiler Feeding initiative, which aims to reduce feed costs and manage feed programmes to achieve food sustainability and food security.

The entity works with various partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and charitable organisations such as the Red Crescent and Bin Ham Foundation to help ensure the safe and healthy disposal of brucellosis infected animals.

Guidelines

In the agricultural sector, ADAFSA has issued 36 guidelines for maintaining fruit quality after harvest, covering 41 crops.

It has also conducted numerous awareness workshops for farmers on the importance of following proper post-harvest practices.

More than 1,500 farms have obtained the Abu Dhabi Good Agricultural Practices (AD GAP) certificate, which is the local version of the Global Good Agricultural Practices programme.

The programme is based on global best practices that ensure product quality and safety, improve the efficiency of fertiliser, pesticide and water use, and provide a good opportunity to market local produce that meets the best international food safety standards.

ADAFSA also educates farmers on proper practices to reduce production losses through field visits and training in Abu Dhabi.

The entity also supports the adoption of enabling modern technologies and practices in crop production.