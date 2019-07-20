Dubai: As part of their joint efforts to transition to renewable energy, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) are studying the installation of a floating photovoltaic solar panel system on the deep tunnel rainwater drainage lakes implemented by the Municipality, which is 50 per cent in completion.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said: “The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aims to diversify the energy sources in the emirate, and we, in Dubai Municipality, are working to achieve the ambitious vision of our leadership in the framework of the approved strategies and plans, including the UAE Vision 2021, Emirates C 2071 and the Dubai Plan 2021.”

Al Hajri added that the project to establish a solar lake, in partnership and integration with the Dewa, will contribute to the production of clean energy and this station will float on artificial lakes near Al Maktoum International Airport, so that the lakes receive rainwater and surface water from neighbouring areas to be stored and then discharged to the deep tunnel.

He noted that the establishment of such a system will be of great importance, in addition to being a sustainable solution to produce electricity in clean ways and the presence of the station on the water will help reduce the heat surrounding the solar panels and raise their efficiency.