The Al Wathba Wetland Reserve is famous for its flamingos and attracts thousands of visitors per year. Image Credit: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The environmental authority in Abu Dhabi has announced the closure of Al Wathba Wetland Reserve – one of the most popular tourist attractions – until further notice.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi (EAAD) said it closed the wetlands to visitors as a precautionary measure to protect the public’s safety from the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The authority clarified that the closure was made following the recent developments of the coronavirus, which has now been classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.

The EAAD said that since last November, the wetland reserve received 6,300 visitors. And while access to the tourist attraction is usually closed from May, in order to start the breeding season for flamingos, the EAAD has taken extra measures to prevent large gatherings.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that all school trips, activities and events will be suspended as part of precautionary steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had also issued a notice calling for the ban of activities such as field trips and gatherings that may comprise students.

In the circular, the authority calls upon all private educational centres, including early learning centres, schools and universities to halt all events and activities between institutions. The memo added that all approvals for pre-planned trips have been cancelled.

