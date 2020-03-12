New advisory asks all Indians, residents and those abroad, to avoid non-essential travel

The Indian Embassy building in Abu Dhabi. India’s Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday evening announced a series of new measures and travel advisories related to Covid-19. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, including to their home country, after the Indian government issued a new advisory to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

India’s Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday evening announced a series of new measures and travel advisories related to Covid-19.

In addition to the visa restrictions for foreign nationals, especially those from the Covid-19 affected countries, the government also issued a new travel advisory for Indian residents and those living abroad.

“Indian nationals presently abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel. They are hereby informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India,” the advisory stated.

“All Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. On their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days,” it further added.

Posting the latest advisory on Twitter, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said: “All citizens and foreign nationals desiring to visit India may kindly see [the] latest guidelines issued by Govt. of India.”

Consul General of India in Dubai told Gulf News on Thursday: “Given the situation, it is advisable for everyone to avoid non-essential travel right now, even to our home. There could be conditions for them [those who travel] to be quarantined.”

He urged Indian citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially if they are travelling for emergency reasons.