Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, including to their home country, after the Indian government issued a new advisory to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.
India’s Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday evening announced a series of new measures and travel advisories related to Covid-19.
In addition to the visa restrictions for foreign nationals, especially those from the Covid-19 affected countries, the government also issued a new travel advisory for Indian residents and those living abroad.
“Indian nationals presently abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel. They are hereby informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India,” the advisory stated.
“All Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. On their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days,” it further added.
Posting the latest advisory on Twitter, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said: “All citizens and foreign nationals desiring to visit India may kindly see [the] latest guidelines issued by Govt. of India.”
Consul General of India in Dubai told Gulf News on Thursday: “Given the situation, it is advisable for everyone to avoid non-essential travel right now, even to our home. There could be conditions for them [those who travel] to be quarantined.”
He urged Indian citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially if they are travelling for emergency reasons.
“That is when you are likely to come into contact with affected people,” he cautioned.