A look at what some residents missed most in 2020 as they hope to make it up in 2021

2021 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: People have different wishes for each New Year. But 2021 for sure has one overriding wish for everyone—an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumption of normal travel globally.

This was evident when Gulf News asked a few UAE residents of different nationalities to share their top five, ardent New Year wishes.

Below is their wish lists:

Omar Hassan Alhouti, Emirati

Omar Hassan Alhouti 1. The world should be in peace with no more wars.

2. COVID-19 should go away.

3. Worldwide travel should be normal

4. I should be in a job that bring benefits for the organisation and the country.

5. To continue my journey of learning with an MBA, and then PhD.

Eunyi Sung, Korean

Eunyi Sung 1. World’s victory over COVID-19

2. Travel to an exotic country that I haven’t been - One of the best parts of living in Dubai was that it is easier to travel around the world compared to traveling from Korea (Far East).

3. Make my own family.

4. Improve personal finance and stay healthy.

5. Go to music festivals which will hopefully be back like old times.

Garth Tiltmann, Italian

Garth Tiltmann 1. COVID-19 should end by uniting humanity to care more for each other.

2. Societal health combined with global financial stability should be restored, helping to secure employment for all.

3. Company prosperity as return derived from gutsy, endured perseverance laid foundations in 2020.

4. Family should be healthy and safe.

5. Remain thankful for what we have as a family.

Gabriel Afrim, Syrian

Gabriel Afrim 1. My family and everyone should stay in good health.

2. Economic situation should go back to normal and tourism get a boost.

4. All airports should be open so that I can visit my family, especially my mother.

5. Expand projects in different cities.

Mohamed Abdalla, Sudanese

Mohamed Abdalla 1. Reach an end to the worldwide pandemic

2. Become a healthier and sports person

3. Live in a peaceful world

4. Perform Haj or Umrah

5. Travel for a vacation to see new places

Jeremiah Sinto, Indian

Jeremiah Sinto 1. No more pandemic

2. Back to school with friends

3. Birthday celebrations with friends and cousins which I missed due to social distancing.

4. Next Christmas with grandparents back home as pre-COVID days