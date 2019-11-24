Probe under way after man’s body found

Fujairah: Authorities in Fujairah are investigating the death of an Emirati man who was found dead on a mountain in Dhadna area of Fujairah, a police official told Gulf News on Sunday

The body was discovered on Saturday by a passer-by, following which the police were alerted.

Police patrols, CID personnel and forensic experts were rushed to the scene of the incident. and transferred the body to hospital.

Police said the body belonged to an Emarati man in his 40s, but the police are awaiting the forensic report.