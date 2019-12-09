Dubai: Emirates cabin crew has been named the world’s leading cabin crew for 2019 at the World Travel Awards. The airline also picked up the award for world’s leading airline in economy class.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “We are immensely proud of our cabin crew who have joined us from over 160 nations. Every day, on over 530 flights across six continents, they deliver Emirates’ high quality product and services with passion, dedication and professionalism, ensuring our guests enjoy memorable, safe, and comfortable journeys.

“Coming from different walks of life, Emirates cabin crew truly embrace diversity and make it their strength, as they work as a team on every flight to deliver the best travel experiences. Being named World’s Leading Cabin Crew is a wonderful testimony to their efforts, and we’d like to thank our customers and industry partners for this recognition.”