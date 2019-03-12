DUBAI: Emirates on Tuesday announced the launch of a second daily flight from Dubai (DXB) to London Stansted (STN) starting July 1, 2019.
The additional flight means that Emirates customers will now have 11 daily flight options to and from three London airports. As with the first, the second daily flight to Stansted will also be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with six private suites in First Class, 42 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 306 seats in Economy Class.
The first daily flight will operate as EK65, departing Dubai at 9am and arriving in London Stansted at 1.30pm. The return flight, EK66 will depart London Stansted at 3pm and arrive in Dubai at 1.05am the following day. The second daily flight from Dubai to London Stansted will operate as EK67, departing Dubai at 2.15pm and arriving in London Stansted at 6.45pm. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 9.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.10am the following day.