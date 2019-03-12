DUBAI: Emirates on Tuesday announced the launch of a second daily flight from Dubai (DXB) to London Stansted (STN) starting July 1, 2019.

The additional flight means that Emirates customers will now have 11 daily flight options to and from three London airports. As with the first, the second daily flight to Stansted will also be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with six private suites in First Class, 42 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 306 seats in Economy Class.