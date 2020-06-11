Emirates airline Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Emirates airline has denied rumours being circulated on social media that three of its crew members who were recently made redundant reportedly committed suicide.

“We can confirm that the news is untrue and request not to spread rumours,” the Dubai-based airline tweeted on Thursday.

A Twitter user has claimed that five employees (three flight attendants and two pilots) of Emirates airline had committed suicide in Dubai Silicon Oasis on Thursday. Another Twitter user claimed seven Emirates employees had committed suicide in the past two days.

The airline had laid off an unspecified number of employees, mostly cabin crew and pilots, this week to tide over the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to Gulf News, the airline had said: “We have been doing everything possible to retain the talented people that make up our workforce for as long as we can. However, given the significant impact that the pandemic has had on our business, we simply cannot sustain excess resources and have to right size our workforce in line with our reduced operations.”

The Emirates spokesperson added: “After reviewing all scenarios and options, we deeply regret that we have to let some of our people go. This was a very difficult decision and not one that we took lightly.