Frederique Constant is a Swiss brand that has carved a niche for itself making affordable luxury timepieces that take inspiration from classical watchmaking. Every now and then, they tend to do something a little more adventurous in terms of styling, like in the Vintage Rally Healey Automatic – a simple three-hander with date function that takes its style cues from classic automobiles.
Available in two versions, this watch is a follow-up to the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph launched two years ago. These timepieces are a result of the brand’s 14 year-long partnership with Austin Healey automobiles. Frederique Constant has had associations with vintage car rallies worldwide and has been a supporter of the European Healey Club.
As mentioned, there are two versions – one in stainless steel and the other rose gold plated stainless steel. The two-part case is 40 mm wide, is fitted with a domed sapphire crystal, and is depth-rated to 50 meters. The closed caseback has an engraving of the famous Healey 100S NOJ393. A collector famously snapped up this sports car for £155 in 1969 and sold it on for nearly €1 million in December 2011.
The stainless steel version has a British racing green dial with a raised silver flange (the outermost part of the dial) carrying the printed minutes track. The indexes, Arabic numerals, and hands have a coating of SuperLuminova for optimum legibility. The rose gold version has a silver dial with a chocolate brown flange and hand-polished rose gold plated hours and minutes hands.
Both watches are powered by the self-winding FC-303 caliber, based on the Sellita SW200-1 movement. Limited to 2,888 pieces, the steel version (Ref. FC-303HGRS5B6) is priced at €1,450 (Approx. Dh,000) while the rose gold version (FC-303HVBR5B4) is priced at €1,750 (Approx. Dh7,300).
