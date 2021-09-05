Abdulla M. Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group and Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, with the newly released stamps Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As part of its efforts to support biodiversity conservation and uphold the UAE’s cultural heritage, Emirates Post, in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, has issued a new set of commemorative stamps bearing the image of the stone-curlew and houbara bustard bird species.

The issuance ceremony was held at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre headquarters in Jumeirah, Dubai, and attended by Abdulla M. Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre and other distinguished officials from both entities.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative to preserve the country’s heritage, Abdulla Hamdan Bin Dalmook said: “As one of the entities dedicated to upholding and preserving the unique heritage of the UAE, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center has partnered with several local institutions to provide consultations and services, as well as launch projects that exhibit our values and customs as a nation.”

Bin Dalmook added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Post in issuing this set of commemorative stamps featuring the houbara and curlew birds, following the noble example shown by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This initiative is also in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which encourages the country to support ways that contribute to strengthening our national identity and heritage through meaningful cooperation with various institutions.”

Alashram said: “The houbara bustard and stone-curlew birds represent an important part of the Emirati heritage, and the issuance of these stamps reflects our commitment to upholding our culture, and to raising awareness in the community to preserving our local wildlife and environment. Our cooperation with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre is a gesture of our dedication to supporting initiatives that preserve the rich legacy of our forefathers through commemorative stamps. This is only one of the many stamp issuances that chronicle the UAE’s heritage and enhance our individual and cultural connections.”