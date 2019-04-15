DUBAI: With the Southern Runway revamp starting at Dubai International Airport from April 16, Emirates is going all out to to reduce instances of flight delays and disruptions in Dubai and across its destination network.

According to a press released issued by the airline yesterday, it is also placing a substantial emphasis on communication to passengers through a number of channels to keep them accurately informed of their flight’s status.

“Travellers during this period are being encouraged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departures, and build in enough time to check in, pass through immigration and get to their gates. Passengers can check-in as early as 24 hours ahead of their flights at the airport as well, or check-in online from 48 hours to 90 minutes ahead of their departure,” the release said.

Once customers have cleared check-in and immigration formalities, they are advised to make sure they get to their boarding gates on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure for long-haul flights. Emirates has extended the opening time at its gates for short-haul flights to 75 minutes (instead of 60 minutes) to provide ample time for customers to board their flights. For flights departing to the United States, gates open 120 minutes before departure. As always, gates close 20 minutes before departure and timings are strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule. These time checks have been put in place to ensure minimal delays during this period, the release added.

Taking into consideration the latest flight schedules as well as benchmarking best practices from the Northern Runway closure project in 2014, operational initiatives during the Southern Runway closure period include: procedures for efficient, quick aircraft turnarounds; reducing vehicle movements on the ramp; efficient movement of Cabin and Flight Deck crews to the aircraft; faster transit passenger flow procedures, predictive aircraft maintenance and prioritising operationally restricted flights, Emirates said.